Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Top Key Players: Vallourec, Tenaris, Tata Steel, National Oilwell Varco, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., ArcelorMittal, BENTELER Group and MRC Global

According to ResearchForMarkets, Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Research Report provides in-depth information and professional study 2017-2026 of Energy & Power Industry. This Report is segmented into manufactures, types, applications and regions. The global oil country tubular goods market report also shares details of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and production value with some important factor that can lead to market growth.

The Global Oil Country Tubular Goods market is accounted for $49.56 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $100.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Ever-increasing demand and succeeding energy production, rising number of deep water wells, increasing drilling and production activities, growing consumption of premium pipes and advent of technologically advanced pipe are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as risk associated with the cyclical nature of the tube market, depletion of limited oil and gas, environmental issues and international political and economic instability are inhibiting the market.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN THE GLOBAL OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR GOODS MARKET INCLUDES:

ACE O.C.T.G



United States Steel (USS) Corporation

TMK Group

Tenaris SA

Tata Steel

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

National Oilwell Varco

MRC Global

Jindal Steel & Power

JFE Steel

ISMT

Corpac Steel

Benteler

ArcelorMittal

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) is made of hollow steel with circular cross section. These are tubular goods which are used in production and exploration activities on offshore as well as onshore reserves. Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application. These products are among key tools used in oil and gas exploration. The right selection of the product is based on the quality and suitability, is vital to avoid damages during exploration activities such as leakages.

By manufacturing process, seamless pipe segment dominated the market due to their mechanical properties such as higher tensile strength. Moreover, these pipes also play a significant role in high-pressure drilling environments. An increase in offshore drilling activities that mandate the use of seamless pipes will fuel the prediction for market. Based on geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during the forecast period.

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

Electric Resistance Welded

Seamless

Grades Covered:

API Grade

Premium Grade

