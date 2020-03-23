Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report focuses on the Global Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market development in United States, Europe and China.

Oil & gas project management software is an advanced version of software designed and developed to help oil & gas companies to optimize resources and track milestones for expansion into new markets, capital investments, production activities, or large exploration. It has become a necessity among oil & gas companies due to the complexity of their operations. The types of software can be integrated with oil and gas asset management, maintenance projects, back office, and accounting solutions to allocate, calculate, and manage project costs.

The global oil and gas project management software market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to growth in need to simplify complexity of operations in oil & gas industry and cost-effective benefits of project management software in various activities such as planning, implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting of the projects.

Further, its ability to enable effective decision making for on-time project delivery has increased its demand worldwide.

However, increase in investments in alternate energy sources is expected to slow the adoption of oil and gas project management software.

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil and Gas Project Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Deltek

EcoSys Management

Oracle Corporation

LiquidFrameworks

SAP

Penta Technologies

Siemens

IBM Corporation

InEight

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Asset Management

Scheduling

Inventory Management

Costing

Analytics

Contract Management

Maintenance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Upstream

Mid & Downstream

On-shore

Off-shore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Points from TOC for Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market:

Chapter One: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market: United States

Chapter Six: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market: Europe

Chapter Seven: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market: China

Chapter Eight: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market: Japan

Chapter Nine: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market: India

Chapter Eleven: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Appendix

