“Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in Europe to 2022 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines”, is a comprehensive report on major, trunk oil and gas pipelines industry in Europe. The report provides key pipeline details for major active, planned, announced and suspended pipelines in Europe. The details provided include pipeline/pipeline system name, operator name, start year, start point, end point, status, length, capacity and diameter for major, trunk crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas pipelines by country. The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2018 to 2022. The report further provides key country comparisons within Europe, based on contribution to total pipeline length. The report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at country level.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2285741

Scope

– Updated information on all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines in Europe

– Provides key details such as operator name, start year, start point, end point, location, length, diameter and capacity for all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines to 2022

– Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned oil and gas pipelines till 2022

– Latest developments and contracts related to oil and gas pipeline industry at the country level.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all key active and planned transmission pipelines in Europe

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data

– Assess your competitor’s pipeline network and its capacity

– Develop strategies based on the latest developments in the industry

– Information on latest tenders and contracts in the industry.

Some Point From Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 5

1.2. List of Figures 10

2. Introduction 11

2.1. What Is This Report About? 11

2.2. Market Definition 11

3. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry 12

3.1. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Overview of Active Oil and Gas Pipelines 12

3.2. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Overview of Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines 13

3.3. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Planned Pipelines 19

3.4. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Cross Country Pipelines 29

4. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Germany 36

4.1. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipelines in Germany 36

4.2. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Petroleum Products Pipelines in Germany 38

4.3. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Natural Gas Pipelines in Germany 39

4.4. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Recent Contracts in Germany 41

5. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, France 47

5.1. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipelines in France 47

Enquire before Buying at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2285741

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.