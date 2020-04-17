Oil and Gas Logistics Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2019-2025 | ASCO CEVA Logistics CH Robinson Expeditors International of Washington GAC Logistics

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
In 2018, the global Oil and Gas Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15% during 2019-2025.
Retail oil and gas logistics comprises the supply chain activities of refined oil and gas from refineries to the point of sale outlets like retail fuel stations. Oil and gas products are transported to fuel retail stations by two modes of transportation including railroad and tanker trucks.
Oil and Gas logistics refers to the transportation of drilling equipments, extracted crude oil and natural gas and transportation of refined products from one place to another. Petroleum logistics covers entire phases from upstream to downstream. Oil and gas logistics synchronizes with all kinds of equipments from multiple origins to the areas that are difficult to access with the continual concern for manpower and environment.
The key players covered in this study
ASCO
CEVA Logistics
CH Robinson
Expeditors International of Washington
GAC Logistics
Panalpina
Ryder Systems
Gulf Agency
Agility Project Logistics
Kuehne + Nagel
BDP
DB Schenker
Crown Logistics
Neovia Logistics
A.Hartrodt
SGS Logistics
SDV International Logistics
Bollore Africa Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Market segment by Application, split into
Offshore
Onshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oil and Gas Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oil and Gas Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil and Gas Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
