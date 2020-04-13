Oil and Gas Global Industry Almanac 2018-2022

Oil and Gas industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2199232

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global oil & gas market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

– The oil and gas market volume is defined as the total consumption (barrels of oil equivalent) of refined petroleum products and natural gas by end-users in each country.

– The value of the oil segment reflects the total volume of refined petroleum products, including refinery consumption and losses, multiplied by the hub price of crude oil.

– The value of the gas segment is calculated as the total volume of dry natural gas consumed multiplied by the price of natural gas (Henry Hub spot price). The values represent the total revenues available to exploration and production companies from sales of crude oil and natural gas.

– Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant 2017 annual average exchange rates.

– The global oil & gas market had total revenues of $1,977,380.6m in 2017, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -13.2% between 2013 and 2017.

– The crude oil segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $1,627,754.2m, equivalent to 82.3% of the market’s overall value.

– The popularity of natural gas is growing in a number of countries across the globe and especially in the Asia-Pacific region. India, Pakistan, South Korea and Malaysia being are some of the countries that have announced the establishment of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in their countries in the coming years. Meanwhile Russia and Germany are on the verge of being connected by another natural gas pipeline namely the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This too will boost growth in the natural gas segment of the global oil and gas market.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global oil & gas market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global oil & gas market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key oil & gas market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global oil & gas market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the global oil & gas market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the global oil & gas market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global oil & gas market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global oil & gas market?

Ask for Discount before [email protected]

http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2199232

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]