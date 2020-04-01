Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2025

“Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Oil and gas companies are turning the large volume and variety of data into intelligence for improved asset productivity. Real-time data analysis is essential for deriving value out of unstructured data generated from sensors present in the oil field. Predictive and prescriptive analytics are the approaches that help oil and gas companies to minimize expenses and earn money by turning this data into valuable assets.The creation and consumption of data continues to grow in the oil and gas industry and with it, the investment in data analytics and data management software and services.
Data monetization can be used to leverage insights to identify new revenue opportunities, trigger product, process & service innovation and optimization, improve production, and enhance service quality in the oil and gas industry. Large proven oil reserves in Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, Russia, the U.S. and China brings an opportunity to drive growth of the oil and gas data monetization market as there is significant growth opportunity for adoption of indirect data monetization i.e. the software and services for driving insights for development of these fields and direct data monetization i.e. mainly the exploration data products. Seismic surveys and geophysical surveys conducted in these regions to find new exploration sites and their potential, and the anticipated use of software solutions will continue to drive the market over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Oil and Gas Data Monetization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Data Monetization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Data Monetization development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Informatica Corporation
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
Accentureplc
IBM Corporation
EMC Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Tata Consultancy Services
Datawatch
Drillinginfo
Hitachi Vantara Corporation
Hortonworks
Capgemini
Newgen Software
Cloudera
Cisco Software
MapR Technologies
Palantir Solutions
OSIsoft LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data-as-a-service
Professional Services
Software/Platform
Market segment by Application, split into
National Oil Companies (NOCs)
Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)
National Data Repositories (NDRs)
Oil and Gas Service Companies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oil and Gas Data Monetization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oil and Gas Data Monetization development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil and Gas Data Monetization are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
