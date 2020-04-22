Oil and Gas Data Management Market Understanding the Key Product Segments and Their Future 2019-2025 SAP IBM Wipro Netapp Oracle

Oil and Gas companies, typically, have numerous information systems laboring through abundant data that form the backbone for a number of business decisions. Moreover, there is an explosive increase in the volume of data that has become available and it continues to grow exponentially. The fundamental responsibilities of data management include overseeing data through program coordination, integration across systems, establishing quality processes, developing new systems and support operations.

The oil and gas data management market has been broadly segmented into three main categories which includes IT infrastructure, Data management and Services. The rising trend of adoption of modern technologies and solutions in the entire value chain of oil and gas sector is playing huge role for companies to achieve the best operational efficiency targets set by oil and gas companies.

This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Data Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Data Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

IBM

Wipro

Netapp

Oracle

Hitachi

EMC

Hewlett-Packard

Cisco Systems

SAS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IT infrastructure

Data Organization

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil and Gas Data Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

