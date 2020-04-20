Ohm Meter Market to Witness Surge in Demand Owing to Rising End-use Adoption

Ohm Meter Market: Overview

An ohm meter is an electronic instrument that measures the resistance of any electrical or electronic equipment. Basically, Ohm meter measures the opposition of an electric current in an electrical or electronic equipment. Ohm meter has an electronic circuit that passes a constant current through the resistance and also measures the voltage across the resistance. The measured value is converted from analog to digital converter then microprocessor recognize the current and voltage according to the ohm’s law and decode it to display a binary value. The unit of measurement of resistance is ohms (Ω). Ohm meter also measures the low as well as large resistances. There are two types of ohm meters micro-ohm meters and meg-ohm meter.

Ohm Meter Market: Segmentation

Ohm Meter Market can be segmented by Product Type and by End Use:-

On the basis of Product Type, the global Ohm Meter market can be segmented into:-

Analog Ohm Meter

Digital Ohm Meter

On the basis of end use, the global Ohm Meter market can be segmented into:-

Electrical Industry

Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Industrial Automation

Analytical Laboratory Testing

Power & Energy

Ohm Meter Market: Prominent Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Ohm Meter market are as follows:

Vinicas, Inc.

TW Controls

PCE Instruments

FLIR Systems

Wells Vehicle Electronics

Simpson

IET Labs, Inc

Scientific Mes Technik Pvt.Ltd

Midland Scientific Inc.

Fisher scientific

Ohm Meter Market: Regional wise Outlook

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to be on forefront in the global ohm meter market owing to increasing industrialization as well as significant growth in Electrical and Electronics industry. In Asia Pacific, China is estimated to dominate the electronics market and holds more than 50% share in the Asia Pacific electronic industry. Furthermore, Emerging economies such as India, also grow with healthy growth rate in the automotive, electrical & electronics industries which propel the demand for ohm meter over the forecast period. Japan is also growing with significant growth rate owing to increase in industrial automation as well as electric vehicles. North America is expected to hold significant share in the global ohm meter market owing to considerable applications in the end use industries. Europe ohm meter market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the stringent regulations regarding the standards in the electrical & electronics industries in the region. Ohm meter market is expected to grow globally closely following the electronic industry growth.