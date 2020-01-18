Offsite Medical Case Management Market – Advancement in Technology and Rise in Demand for Offsite Medical Case Management among the Geriatric Population are Expected to Boost the Market

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market – Snapshot

Study of offsite medical case management market comprises treatments related to different types of cases, such as, independent medical examinations, chronic pain case management, catastrophic case management, long-term disability, short-term disability, and others. Medical case management organizations are involved in a cooperative process of care coordination, planning, evaluation, assessment, facilitation, and advocacy for services and options to meet a person’s and family’s complete general health requirements via communication and each accessible resource to support good-quality, cost-effective outcome.

The global offsite medical case management market was valued at US$ 4,063.2 Mn in 2017. It is estimated to reach value of US$ 5,888.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in geriatric population, and increase in health care expenditure on offsite medical case management systems used in different medical emergencies are estimated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid innovation in technology and favorable reimbursement policies are driving the global offsite medical case management market. Offsite medical case management provides an opportunity to exclude expensive therapeutic treatments which were used initially, thereby helping in cost saving.

The global offsite medical case management market has been segmented based on service type, case type, end-user, and region. In terms of service type, the market has been classified into web-based case management service and telephonic case management service. The telephonic case management service segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Telephonic case management service is quick. Based on case type, the offsite medical case management market has been divided into independent medical examinations, catastrophic case management, chronic pain case management, long-term disability, short-term disability, and others. Among these, the chronic pain case management segment dominates the market due to the high demand for chronic pain case management techniques.

