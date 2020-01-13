OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE INSTALLATION VESSEL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report focuses on the Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Driven by the increasing demand of constructing offshore wind farm with higher requirements on capacity and efficiency, the demand of specially designed vessel is facing a sudden increase. But in root, offshore wind turbine installation vessel is not a common used equipment; the fleet size will never be enough large for every ship builder to have chance to achieve an order. The market competition of ship building is quite fierce worldwide currently; for the building of offshore wind turbine installation vessel, the competition is surely forecasted to be fierce.

The advantages or benefits of wind power, is unnecessary to mention again. And we think that nobody would doubt there is vast market for wind power. The game of offshore wind power is just at the beginning, as well as the good days for offshore wind turbine installation vessel runners.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pella Sietas

Samsung Heavy Industries

Lamprell

GustoMSC

CRIST

CSIC

COSCO Shipyard

Shanghai Zhenhua

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dimensions

Jack-leg System

Main Crane

Cargo Crane

Tank Capacity

Power Sources

Client’s Accommodation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Self-propelled jack-up vessel

Normal jack-up vessel

Heavy lift vessel

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Dimensions

1.2.2 Jack-leg System

1.2.3 Main Crane

1.2.4 Cargo Crane

1.2.5 Tank Capacity

1.2.6 Power Sources

1.2.7 Client’s Accommodation

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Self-propelled jack-up vessel

1.3.2 Normal jack-up vessel

1.3.3 Heavy lift vessel

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Pella Sietas

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Pella Sietas Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Samsung Heavy Industries

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Samsung Heavy Industries Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Lamprell

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Lamprell Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 GustoMSC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 GustoMSC Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 CRIST

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CRIST Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 CSIC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 CSIC Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 COSCO Shipyard

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 COSCO Shipyard Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

