Offshore Pipeline Market Expected to Grow at 15.8 Billion In Revenue by 2023 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

The Offshore Pipeline Market is expected to grow from US$ 11.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 15.8 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.54%, from 2018 to 2023. Offshore Pipeline Market report spread across 154 Pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 99 tables and 33 figures are available in this research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Offshore Pipeline Market include are

Saipem (Italy)

Subsea 7 (UK)

McDermott (US)

Sapura (Malaysia)

Wood Group (UK)

Technip (UK)

Fugro (Netherlands)

Atteris (Australia)

Penspen (UK)

Petrofac (UK)

Senaat (UAE)

“Greater than 24” segment is expected tobe the fastest growing during the forecast period”

The Greater than 24” segment is the fastest growing segment in the offshore pipeline market. The European region is expected to have planned projects for the offshore pipeline with the addition of approximately 2,200km by 2020.Major contractors include Saipem, National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), and McDermott International.

“Transport line segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the offshore pipeline market during the forecast period”

The Transport line segment is the highest growing segment in the offshore pipeline market. The transport line segment is expected to dominate the market with approximately 25,000 km addition of offshore pipeline during the forecast period. The major contractors for offshore pipeline market include companies such as National Petroleum Construction Company, Technip, Saipem, and Euro pipe.

“Europe is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

Europe is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The region is expected to have around 12,500 km of offshore pipelines addition in the upcoming years. The region is expected to increase its 70% demand in the next 15 years. Moreover, the region has offshore pipeline addition for around 12,500km during the forecast period. Countries such as Russia, Georgia, and Ukarine are likely to drive the growth of the offshore pipeline market during the forecast period.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type : Tier 1–60%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–15%

: Tier 1–60%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–15% By Designation : C-Level- 40%, D-Level- 35%, and Others- 25%

: C-Level- 40%, D-Level- 35%, and Others- 25% By Region: Asia Pacific- 40%, Americas- 21%, Europe-15%, Middle East -13%, and Africa-11%

Report Highlights:

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To strategically analyze the offshore pipeline market with respect to individual growth trends, future expansions, and contributions to the market

To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the growth of the offshore pipeline industry with respect to the investments and activities for offshore pipeline

To analyze competitive developments such as new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, expansions & investments, partnership & collaboration, and contracts & agreements, in the offshore pipeline industry

Reason to buy this report:

The Report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the offshore pipeline market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Competitive Landscape of Offshore Pipeline Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Contracts & Agreements

4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances and Joint Ventures

