Offshore Containers Market by 2019 Trends, Review and Analysis

According to this study, over the next five years the Offshore Containers market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 350 million by 2024, from US$ 250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Offshore Containers business.

Offshore containers are made for repeated use in the off shore industry, to transport equipment and supplies and be handled in open seas to and from (sometimes between) fixed and floating installations and ships.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Offshore Containers industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 70 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Offshore Containers industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: TLS Offshore Container, Hoover Ferguson, Suretank, OEG Offshore, CARU Containers, CIMC, Modex, SINGAMAS, BSL Containers and Almar.

Second, the production of Offshore Containers decreased from 59745 units in 2012 to 44277 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of -6.50%.

Third, Asia-Pacific Other occupied 30.14% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 25.42% and 21.54% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, South America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 21.34% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Offshore Containers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Offshore Containers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Closed Containers

Half Height Containers

Open Top Containers

Baskets

Waste Skip

Segmentation by application:

Equipment transport

Goods transport

Pipeline

Waste

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Offshore Containers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Offshore Containers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Offshore Containers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Offshore Containers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Offshore Containers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

