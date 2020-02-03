Office Storage and Organization Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast by 2024

This report studies the Office Storage Cabinet market. These storage cabinets can help to sort and organize it all: from important documents to a pen. It helps to save plenty of room. In the report we analyzed normal office storage cabinet and mobile shelving for office.

Scope of the Report:

On the basis of region, Asia is the largest market segment of Office Storage & Organization, especially China, with a consumption volume market share nearly 25.13% in 2017, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 16.83% in 2017.

The industry is very scattered, and most of office furniture factories only pay attention to “”spreads”” instead of focusing on the design and quality of products, and also lack a scientific marketing strategy. There is a lack of long-term, stable, and scientific strategic guidance in product development, brand building, marketing, marketing, channel management, logistics and distribution, after-sales services, and vendor relations, so that they can only occupy a low-end office furniture market with low profits.

After research, we find the amount of office furniture company is less than home furniture company, especially mobile shelving for office. And the brand awareness for office furniture market is less than home furniture market. The products in this industry are look similar, and some brand office furniture manufacturers reduce costs by outsourcing products which reduce the quantity of furniture. The threshold for entry into the industry is low. Many office furniture manufacturers increase market share by taken non-standard competition to obtain sales what made manufacturers who insist on quality destroyed in this disorderly competition.

The worldwide market for Office Storage & Organization is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 3900 million US$ in 2024, from 2420 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Office Storage & Organization in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

HNI Corporation

Herman Miller

Steelcase Inc.

Kokuyo

Godrej

Spacesaver Corporation

Montel Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Normal Office Storage Cabinet

Mobile Shelving for Office

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Office Storage & Organization product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Office Storage & Organization, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Office Storage & Organization in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Office Storage & Organization competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Office Storage & Organization breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Office Storage & Organization market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Office Storage & Organization sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Office Storage & Organization Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Office Storage & Organization Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Office Storage & Organization by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Office Storage & Organization by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Office Storage & Organization by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Office Storage & Organization by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Office Storage & Organization by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Office Storage & Organization Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Office Storage & Organization Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Office Storage & Organization Market Forecast (2019-2024)

