Off The Road Tire Market 2018 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Off-road tires are a category of vehicle tires that use deep tread to provide more traction on unpaved surfaces such as loose dirt, mud, sand, or gravel. Compared to ice or snow tires, they lack studs but contain deeper and wider grooves meant to help the tread sink into mud or gravel surfaces.

Off-road tires are typically radials with thick, deep tread. On dirt surfaces, the exposed edges of the tread dig into soft ground to give more traction than rolling friction alone, analogous to the traction provided by cleated shoes. These off-road tires provide their maximum grip on loose surfaces, but on paved surfaces the smaller contact patch affords less traction as compared to street tires. Some off-road tires are designed to be used with low inflation pressure on difficult terrain, reducing their rigidity and allowing the tread to better conform to the terrain. Such a design may allow for use on a wider range of surfaces, but tubeless tires running under rated pressure run the risk of breaking their bead.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Yokohama Tire

China National Tyre & Rubber

MRF

Continental

Belshina

Cheng-Shin Rubber

Eurotire

Linglong Tire

BKT

Alliance TireGroup

Doublestar

Triangle

Fujian Haian Rubber

Prinx Chengshan

Apollo

Pirelli

Double Coin Holdings

Maxam Tire

Shandong Taishan Tyre

Shandong Yinbao

JK Tyre

Techking Tires

Hawk International Rubber

Dunlop

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Radial Tires

Bias Tires

Non-Pneumatic Tires

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Industrial

Mining

Agriculture

Ports

Other

