Off-Grid Solar Market To Witness Substantial Growth Owing To Minimization Of Carbon Footprint And Less Electricity Costs Till 2023

Off-Grid Solar Market – Overview

Off-grid system are powered by energy from sun and this energy is collected through solar panels and is taken into an inverter, which then transfers the energy into usable energy. The power collected from solar panels is stored in batteries and can be used to power residential applications. With the help of off-grid solar, end-users are completely independent from utility company as they are not connected to the grid and can use battery back-up for power requirements. Off-grid solar system should be designed in such a way that it should generate enough power throughout the year and have sufficient battery capacity to meet residential requirements. Off-grid solar finds application majorly in remote areas which are far away from electricity grid. There are two types of off-grid systems, namely, AC coupled system and DC coupled system.

Solar off-grid systems help to save energy bills. Moreover, the domestic and commercial consumers are entitled to claim renewable heat incentive for generating heat energy. Increasing measures to control depletion of non-renewable resources is one of the major factors driving the global off-grid solar market. According to EIA, solar surpasses biomass to become third most prevalent renewable electricity source. This has led to increased investment in the countries such as India, China, US, Italy, and others globally to install off-grid solar systems.

Competitive Landscape

Schneider Electric

SMA Solar Technology

Canadian Solar

Yingli Solar

Su-Kam Power Systems

Backwoods Solar

HelioPower, Solar Power Rocks

Greenlight Planet, and

Off Grid By Design.

Industry Segmentation

Global off-grid solar market has been segmented based on product, application, and region.

Based on product, the market is classified into up to 10 W, 11-50 W, 51-100 W, and above 100 W. Up to 100 W segment is leading the market and has the largest market share, mainly due to rising usage in residential applications.

Based on application, the off-grid solar market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Based on region, the global off-grid solar market cover growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market, by region, during the forecast period. This is due to the significant investments in solar power in China, Japan, India, and other Southeast Asian countries in the region. For instance, the various countries in the region are introducing extensive changes to their energy policies and shifting their dependence from fossil fuels to renewable fuels in order to reduce pollution and maintain ecological balance.

It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in renewable energy sources and high demand for off-grid solar systems by the residential sector. The off-grid solar market would be mainly driven by the favourable government regulations against greenhouse gas emissions.

