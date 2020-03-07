OEM Coating Market Analysis to 2025 – Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Jotun, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Jenson & Nicholson Paints Private Limited, Snowem Paints, British PaintsTM

Global OEM Coating Market 2018 report gives a brief summary of definitions, applications, types and leading key players of Global OEM Coating industry. It provides complete, professional, and extensive analysis of Global OEM Coating Market. key trends, market drivers, standardization, deployment models, challenges, opportunities, circumstances and business competition design is also discussed in the report.

Global OEM Coating Market is expected to reach USD 79.32 billion by 2025, from USD 55.01 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global OEM Coating Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the market. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, appreciative market growth by following past developments, and analyzing the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely states.

Market Drivers:

Advancements in OEM coatings technology

Growing demand in the automotive market

Protect vehicle form foreign particle

Key Market Competitors: Global OEM Coating Market

The key players operating in the global OEM coating market are –

3M

Eastman Chemical Company

PPG Industries, Inc

Merck KGaA

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd.,

The Sherwin-Williams Company,

The Valspar Corporation,

Jotun,

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.,

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Jenson & Nicholson Paints Private Limited,

Snowcem Paints,

British PaintsTM,

ACE COATING INDIA PVT. LTD.,

Berger Paints India Limited,

Pidilite Industries Ltd,

Farrell – Calhoun Paint,

Sun Coatings,

TIGER Drylac U.S.A. Inc.,

Gemini Coatings Inc,

True Value Company.

Tnemec Inc.,

ICP Group,

Asian Paints,

Rodda Paint Co,

Cloverdale Paint Inc.,

Kelly-Moore Paints,

NB Coatings,

SHAWCOR,

Ennis Flint Inc.,

Dunn-Edwards Corporation,

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Behr Process Corporation and many more

Global OEM Coating Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of OEM coating market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global OEM Coating Market

By Formulation

Water-borne Coatings

Powder Coatings

Solvent-borne Coatings

Radiation Curable Coatings

Others

By End User

Consumer Products Epoxy Coatings Polyester Coatings Acrylic Coatings Polyurethane Coatings

Transportation Polyurethane Coatings Epoxy Coatings Alkyd Coating Other Coatings

Marine Epoxy Coatings Polyurethane Coatings Other Coatings

Automotive Acrylic Coatings Polyurethane Coatings Epoxy Coatings Alkyd Coating Polyester Coatings

Heavy Equipment & Machinery Epoxy Coatings Alkyd Coatings Acrylic Coatings Polyurethane Coating Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

