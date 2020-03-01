Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2017-2027

An ocular allergy is a group of hypersensitivity reactions that affect the conjunctiva and eyelids. Diagnosis of ocular allergy depends on symptoms and clinical history, with the support of in-vitro and in-vivo tests for identification of specific allergen. During the diagnosis process of ocular allergy, the allergen is considered as primary cause for the symptoms. Allergan investigations are not required in cases where symptom are resolved with symptomatic treatment. But, in many cases specific tests (like conjunctival allergen provocation test) are used for identifying IgE mediated sensitization. Others techniques include ocular surface evaluation, ocular sampling and tear biomarkers and imaging techniques. In the ocular surface evaluation, tear film is measured because the chronic ocular allergy is causative of dry eyes.

The tear film is measured by invasive breakup time, Schirmer test and tear osmolarity. Imaging technologies have been widely used in the diagnosis of ocular allergy severity and follow-up of ocular surface disorders. The application imaging ocular allergy diagnostic system technologies help to quantify the extent of inflammation and efficacy of anti-allergy drugs. In-vivo confocal microscopy is a noninvasive ocular allergy diagnostic technology used for microstructural analysis of cornea at a cellular level. Other non-invasive techniques include in-vivo laser scanning CM and meibography for evaluation of microscopic anatomy of eyes.

Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Ocular allergy diagnostic system market is primarily driven by key factors such as the increasing prevalence of ocular allergy, and the demand for non-invasive ocular allergy diagnostic system is about to drive the growth of the Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System market. The market is likely to drive by increasing awareness regarding non-invasive diagnostics methods like confocal microscopy and laser scanning, which is expected to fuel the growth of ocular allergy diagnostic system market. Demand for ocular allergy diagnostic systems is rising because of the high unmet need of standardized IgE analysis for tear volumes and imaging techniques assess more accurately the degrees of ocular inflammation. If the ocular allergy is left untreated, complications associated with it is also high, like wise there is a high chance of developing dry eye and chronic ocular allergies. So, there is high demand for Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System and act as a driver of the burgeoning growth of the Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System market.

There is no evidence based results showing the best way to diagnose ocular allergy and it acts as a restraint in the growth of the Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System market

Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Type

Invasive Diagnostics Methods

Non-Invasive Diagnostics Methods

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System Market: Market Overview

Global Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System market has witnessed a robust growth due to increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostics methods like confocal microscopy, laser scanning, meibography and others. Ocular allergy diagnostic system market has a presence of many regional players which have a huge market share in emerging countries operating at regional or country level. The future of ocular allergy diagnostic system market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during forecasting period.

Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global ocular allergy diagnostic system market is segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America is dominant in the global ocular allergy diagnostic system market mainly due to the well-established players. In North America, particularly the USA is dominating due to the high prevalence of ocular disorders. Economic conditions in the APAC region are set to drive the ocular allergy diagnostic system market to new heights. European and APAC are fastest growing region due to rising awareness of ocular allergy diagnostic system market. Growth in the Middle East and Africa region is considerably less when compared to the other regions. However, North America would maintain its position in the Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System market, though, we are anticipating emerging economies such India, China, Brazil, to have the highest growth rate in ocular allergy diagnostic system market.

Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System Market: Key Participants

Some of the the key participants in the ocular allergy diagnostic system market mainly include TearLab Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Valeant), Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Alcon (Novartis AG), Abbott and others. Companies are mainly focused on R&D to strengthen core competencies of the company’s product portfolio.