Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Forecast & Future Industry Trends 2024 – GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express and Others

An ocean freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Ocean freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.

The leading manufactures players are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS and Panalpina. Kuehne + Nagel is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 10% in 2016. The next is DHL Group and DB Schenker Logistics.

Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/123722/

There are mainly three type service of ocean freight forwarding market: Full Container Load (FCL), less-than container load (LCL) and others. Full Container Load (FCL) accounts the largest proportion.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ocean Freight Forwarding market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 141300 million by 2024, from US$ 99800 million in 2019.

Leading Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Players

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/123722/

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

LCL

FCL

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Others

Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Ocean Freight Forwarding consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Ocean Freight Forwarding market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Ocean Freight Forwarding manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Ocean Freight Forwarding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Ocean Freight Forwarding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/123722/global-ocean-freight-forwarding-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]