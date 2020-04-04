Occlusion Devices Market– Stryker Corporation, Cordis Corporation, DePuy Synthes; St. Jude Medical

The Global Occlusion Devices report helps you achieve your dream of an outshining and winning business. Global Occlusion Devices report also makes some important proposals for a new project of Global Occlusion Devices market before evaluating its feasibility. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Global Occlusion Devices market report also delivers list of the leading competitors and provides the insights about strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. This market report also helps to provide statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market.

Global Occlusion Devices Market is expected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2025 from USD 3.85 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Top Market competitors/players:

Terumo Corporation,

Medtronic, Inc.,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Stryker Corporation,

Cordis Corporation,

DePuy Synthes;

Jude Medical,

Cook Medical,

Sirtex medical,

Nordian,

Penumbra,

Abbott,

Cardinal Health,

Braun,

Asahi Intecc,

R. Bard,

Cook Group,

Angiodynamics,

Acrostak

Among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global Occlusion Devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Occlusion Devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing target patient population base.

Reimbursement scenario for minimally invasive surgeries

Rise in minimally invasive vascular surgeries

Limitations associated with chronic total occlusion treatment

Strict regulatory framework for product commercialization

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Market Segmentation:

The occlusion devices market is segmented into product, application and end users.

Based on product, the market is segmented into occlusion removal devices, embolization devices, tubal occlusion devices, support devices. Occlusion removal device is further segmented into balloon occlusion devices, stent retrievers, coil retrievers, suction & aspiration devices. Embolization devices are further sub-segmented into embolic coils, liquid embolic agents. Support devices segment is further sub-segmented into micro catheters and guidewires.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiology, peripheral vascular disease, neurology, urology, oncology, gynecology and others.

Based on end users, the market is segmented hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory care centers, research laboratories & academic institutes.

Based on geography the occlusion devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

