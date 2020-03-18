Obstetric Suction Cups Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Obstructive suction cups are used to assist women during parturition. They are also known as vacuum extractors. This soft and rigid cup is applied to the fetal head, in the birth canal. The suction cup is powered by an external source. Obstructive suction is basically carried out during the contraction while the mother pushes the baby out. Obstetric suction cups are used when the baby has descended into the birth canal and the mother is not able to push the baby out. Additionally, they are used when the cervix gets dilated and the membrane has ruptured.

Vacuum cup-assisted delivery should be performed in case of specific indications such as maternal illness, prolonged second stage of labor, and when the fetal status is non-reassuring. In case of fetal demineralization disease, fetal bleeding diathesis, and suspected fetal-pelvic disproportion, the vacuum extractor should not be used. Additionally, vacuum-assisted delivery is contraindicated if the gestation period is less than 34 weeks.

Increase in the rate of incidence of physical injuries including lacerations and tears to the injured pelvic organ, mostly among primigravidae i.e. first-time mothers, is likely to propel the global market for obstetric suction cups during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in the incidence of preterm births among other gynecological issues and rise in the number of assisted deliveries are anticipated to drive the market between 2018 and 2026. However, stringent regulations regarding efficacy, safety, and accuracy of medical devices imposed by various health care organizations is likely to restrain the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 15 million preterm birth estimated in every year.

The global obstetric suction cups market can be segmented based on product, type of delivery, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the obstetric suction cups market can be divided into malmstrom cup, bird’s cup, and soft cup. Among these, the soft cup segment is estimated to expand significantly and its growth can be attributed to increase in the incidence of preterm births.

In terms of type of delivery, the obstetric suction cups market can be segmented into normal and caesarean. Increase in the number of C-section deliveries and rise in the preference for caesarean deliveries by mothers are factors likely to propel the caesarean segment during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the obstetric suction cups market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others.

The global obstetric suction cups market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. The obstetric suction cups market in the region is driven by various factors such as presence of key market players and increase in the incidence of preterm births in North America. According to the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in the U.S., 1 out of 10 infants were born preterm in 2016. The obstetric suction cups market in Europe is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increase in the incidence of preterm births and rise in the number of reproductive health diseases in the region. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed due to rise in awareness about risks associated with the delivery and implementation of government programs for promoting delivery of healthy babies.

The global obstetric suction cups market is highly fragmented, due to presence of a large number of players in the market. Key players operating in the global obstetric suction cups market are CooperSurgical, Inc., Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd, Besmed Health Business Corp, Clinical Innovations, LLC, MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC, MEDELA, RTP Company, Kentec Medical, Inc., and Multicare Surgical.

