Obesity Surgery Devices Market Identifies the Key Drivers of Growth and Challenges of the Key Industry Players

The market is growing mainly due to increasing prevalence of obesity leading to high demand for obesity surgeries, rising awareness about bariatric surgery in obese population, lifestyle changes leading to high risk of obesity, and technological advancements in the obesity surgery devices industry.

In terms of device type, the obesity surgery devices market is categorized into gastric bands, gastric balloons, stapling devices, gastric electrical stimulators, and others. Stapling devices held the largest share of the obesity surgery devices industry, owing to their high application in all types of bariatric surgeries to staple the stomach and intestine parts. The market will witness fastest growth in gastric balloons, during the forecast period, as these are less invasive and cheaper weight loss therapy.

The players operating in the global obesity surgery devices market have been continuously making efforts to come up with technologically advanced devices for bariatric surgeries. In June 2015, Medtronic PLC launched GastriSail, a device for sleeve gastrectomy, that can be used as standalone device, whereas, the traditional method of performing sleeve gastrectomy involves the use of three devices. The device posed lesser risk of infection and discomfort as compared to the traditional method. Also, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had recently approved Elipse device of Allurion Technologies Inc., a procedure less balloon intended to be swallowed and naturally excreted without endoscopy, surgery or anaesthesia. These devices have made the procedure of performing bariatric surgery less time consuming and more effective. The increased effectiveness, and reduced invasiveness and risk of infection, have resulted in more number obese people showing interest in undergoing an obesity surgery, driving the demand for obesity surgery devices.

The companies in the obesity surgery devices market are undergoing mergers and acquisitions to gain a larger market share and improve their position in the market. For instance, in October 2017, EnteroMedics Inc. acquired ReShape Medical, Inc. for a consideration payment of 2,356,729 shares of common stock, 187,772 shares of series C convertible preferred stock (which will be convertible into 18,777,200 shares of common stock upon the receipt of the required approval of EnteroMedics’ stockholders under NASDAQ rules), and approximately $5.0 million in cash. The acquisition was aimed at combining the complementary expertise and capabilities of both companies to offer better.

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the obesity surgery devices market include Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Spatz FGIA Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. (formerly EnteroMedics Inc.), and Cousin Biotech.

