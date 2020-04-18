Oat Drinks Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2027

XploreMR has compiled a study on oat drinks, which offers an analysis and forecast of the oat drinks market, in its publication titled, ‘Oat Drinks Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2027’. This report on the oat drinks market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of oat drinks over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equips readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the oat drinks market. The report on the oat drinks market also covers the analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The oat drinks market report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2028 in terms of volume in liters and revenue in US$.

An oat drink, commonly known as oat milk, is a kind of plant-based beverage that is based solely on oats, besides flavours and additives. To those participating in today’s restrictive diet culture, the lack of dairy, nuts, or soy in oat drinks is a plus. Plant-based drinks have already seen a resurgence in the market in the U.S. and Europe, with drinks based on soy, rice, nuts (almond, cashew, etc.) and others being healthy and offering functional benefits. Oat drinks are no less, and in-fact are a better alternative for gluten or nut allergic consumers among lactose-intolerants. Oat drinks contain B vitamins – thiamin and folate, minerals – magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, zinc, copper, and other vitamins and minerals in trace amounts. The higher protein and fiber content, thicker consistency, and creamier texture of oat drinks makes it different from the rest of the nut milk products available in the market. The rising demand for healthy and nutritious functional drinks is one of the key factors that is driving growth of the oat drinks market. To attract a larger consumer base, companies are adopting strategies that include creative and innovative packaging of oat drinks, introduction of new flavorful versions of oat drinks, and promotion of organic certified oat drinks. The increased popularity of oat drinks is also driving the entry of new big players such as PepsiCo-owned Quaker Oats Company, Inc. in the oat drinks market. The company is reported to be launching its oat drink-based set of products in early 2019. Such new strategies, introductions, and expansions are enhancing the growth of the oat drinks market, and increasing the global consumption of oat drinks.

Get Sample Copy Of Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/3509

This report on the oat drinks market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the oat drinks market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the oat drinks market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on the oat drinks market background presents the evolution of oat drinks, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita oat drinks consumption, including an assessment of the oat drink supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the oat drinks market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the oat drinks market also includes a chapter on the pricing analysis of oat drinks, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global oat drinks market, covering detailed information based on type, nature, flavor and packaging. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the oat drinks market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the oat drinks market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the oat drinks market report include Drinks Brokers Ltd, Alpro Com. VA, Oatly AB, Quaker Oats Company Inc. Rude Health, Pureharvest, Kaslink Foods Oy Ltd, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., LTD., Riso Scotti, Darkoff, Valsoia S.p.A, Isola Bio, BJORG, NUTRIOPS, SL, F&N Magnolia, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., Happy Planet Foods, Inc., and Plenish.

To develop the market estimates for oat drinks, the overall production of oat drinks in different regions and countries has been taken into account, which is followed by tracking the trade of oat drinks and imports by major consuming countries. This is then cross-referenced by understanding the average per capita consumption of oat drinks in different forms for top countries, globally. The prices of oat drinks have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country-level.

Our team of analysts review and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘XploreMR’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which is then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the oat drinks market.

Global Oat Drinks Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Type,Regular/Full Fat,Reduced Fat,Analysis by Nature,Organic,Conventional,Analysis by Flavor,Natural /Unflavored,Flavored,Fruit,Chocolate,Vanilla,Others,Analysis by Packaging,Aseptic Cartons,Bottles,Others,Analysis by Region,North America,Latin America,Western Europe,Eastern Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa

Get Full Report Access @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/3509/SL