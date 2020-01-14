Nylon Cable Ties Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Nylon Cable Ties Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Global Nylon Cable Ties market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Hua Wei

HellermannTyton

Thomas & Betts

Panduit

Avery Dennison

Advanced Cable Ties

Cobra

Cabac

3M

SapiSelco

Ever-Ties Cable Tie System

Novoflex

Davico Industrial

Surelock Plastics

KSS

Bay State Cable Ties

Partex

YY Cable Accessories

Changhong Plastics Group

XINLONG

Longhua Daily

HONT ELECTRICAL

FVC

Yueqing Xinguang

Yueqing Yu Tai Plastic

Yueqing Huada Plastic

Yongda Plastic

Yueqing Zhengde

Nylon cable tie is a type of fastener most made of nylon resin for holding items together. They are widely used in industry and daily life because of their reasonable price and ease of use. Nylon cable tie has one-piece injection moulded construction, provides maximum strength and adjustability and rounded edges and bent-tip design make installation easy, especially for binding several electronic cables or wires together and to organize cables and wires. Frequently used in electronics and electrical applications for secure and safe routing of cables and wire harnesses, these injection molded cable ties feature one-piece construction to produce a strong and highly reliable wrap. Once applied, the permanent locking feature of the cable ties assures a tight and secure hold.

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

PA66 cable ties

PA6 cable ties

By Application

Aerospace

Electronic Communications

Electrical Product

Automobile Industry

Other Applications

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

