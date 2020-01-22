NVMe (nonvolatile memory express) Market – Top Key Vendors, Segmentation, and SWOT Analysis by 2025

The report “NVMe (nonvolatile memory express) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Non-volatile memory express (NVMe), also known as Non-volatile memory host controller interface (NVMHCI), is a device interface specification which enables a solid-state drive (SSD) to effectively utilize a high-speed peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) bus in a computer. This communications interface/protocol is developed by a consortium of vendors including Intel, Dell, Samsung, Sandisk, and Seagate. NVMe is a new server storage I/O access method and protocol for fast access to NVM based storage and memory technologies.

Key features of NVMe include – lower latency due to improving drivers and increased queue sizes, reduced CPU usage, bandwidth improvements, higher I/O activity rates, and multiple packaging options, deployment scenarios and configuration options.

Market Overview:

Conventionally, SSDs utilized buses such as SATA, SAS or Fiber Channel to interface with rest of the computer system. With SSDs becoming available in mass markets, SATA became the typical way for interfacing SSDs with personal computers. However, as SATA was designed primarily for interfacing with hard disk drives (HDDs), it became impossible for SSDs that improved in speed over the years.

This became a big bottleneck for the high end SSDs. Initially these high-end SSDs utilized PCIe bus, but used non-standard specification interfaces. Later NVMe was established to standardize the interface/protocol by which PCIe FLASH were being accessed.

Presently, NVMe interface supports various operating systems including Chrome OS, DragonFly BSD, Free BSD, Haiku, Illumos, iOS, Linux, NetBSD, Open BSD, OS X, Solaris, VMware and Windows.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/7436

Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption is being witnessed for NVMe interface as next-generation data intensive workloads are utilizing low latency NVMe flash-based storage to cater to rising user demand. Moreover, NVMe interface is designed from the ground up, capitalizing on the low latency and parallelism of PCIe SSDs, and harmonizing with the parallelism of contemporary CPUs, platforms and applications. These features makes it preferable over Advanced Host Controller Interface (AHCI), which faces several problems when used with SSDs connected through the PCIe bus.

Continuous developments are under progress on point-to-point communication (PCIe, RDMA- technologies such as RoCE and iWARP), as well as for Fabrics (InfiniBand-, Ethernet- and Fibre Channel-based, including FCoE).

Competitive Landscape

The NVMe specification introduced by the Non-Volatile Memory Host Controller Interface (NVMHCI) Work Group, which included over 90 companies from the technology industry. However, in March 2014, the group incorporated to become NVM Express, Inc. Presently, the group owns and maintain the specifications, and promotes awareness regarding adoption of NVMe.

In December 2015, QLogic and Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. introduced NVMe over fabrics solution using fiber channel as the fabric.

In September 2016, CompactFlash Association (CFA) launched the CFexpress, a new removable memory card specification based on PCIe and NVMe

With the concept of NVMe being both evolutionary and of sufficient value, number of technology vendors are expected to bring NVMe products to market over the next years.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/7436

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]