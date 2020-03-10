Nutritive Sweetener Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

In the race to address growing demand for low or sugar-free claims, manufacturers in the food industry are facing a surplus demand for nutritive sweeteners, in turn driving the growth of the nutritive sweetener market. Amid the growing uncertainty regarding the health benefits of the artificial sweeteners, demand for nutritive sweetener continue to rise against the backdrop of growing emphasis on natural ingredients and awareness regarding sugar consumption in moderation, thereby driving the growth of the nutritive sweetener market. In addition, identification of sugar alcohols or nutritive sweeteners in regulating the metabolism of a diabetic person and lowering blood sugar responses has propelled the growth of the nutritive sweetener market.

Although preference for low or no-calorie food is increasing, manufacturers in the F&B industry are facing challenges owing to sugars’ indispensable role in developing food texture and flavor. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the nutritive sweetener market. Multiple applications of nutritive sweeteners have led to the availability of nutritive sweeteners through indirect or direct sales channels as well as through e-retailers in the nutritive sweetener market. However, increasing demand for low calorie or zero calorie sweeteners and growing availability and preference for non-nutritive sweeteners are expected to confine the adoption of nutritive sweeteners in the nutritive sweetener market.

Market Outlook of Nutritive Sweetener Nutritive sweeteners are caloric sweeteners or sugars which offers energy in the form of carbohydrates. Nutritive sweeteners are present naturally in fresh fruits, however, have a dominant presence in most of the processed foods. Many of the sugar intakes come from the “added sugar” i.e. sugar added during processing or prior to consumption. Nutritive sweeteners are used to improve the texture, increase the shelf life and enhance the flavor of the product. While non-nutritive sweeteners market is currently witnessing robust growth in the developed cluster of countries, nutritive sweeteners are witnessing surging demand in the developing economies and economies in transition as the increasing per capita expenditure on processed food and high product availability of popular food and beverage brands in the retail channels attributed to globalization which is primarily driving the growth of nutritive sweeteners market over the forecast period.

Nutritive sweeteners include sucrose (which is found in raw sugar, cane sugar, brown sugar, powdered sugar and table sugar, fructose which is also known as fruit sugar, corn sugar (type of sugar derived from corn starch), High Fructose Corn Syrup (usually added in beverages such as sodas and soft drinks), honey (composed of 40% fructose and 35% of glucose) and agave. Although, nutritive sweeteners have been associated with plethora lifestyle associated diseases but only when consumed excessively. Consumers are changing their approach for the healthier product, instead of looking only for functional ingredients, they’re emphasizing more on natural products. In addition, consumers are unwilling to compromise on taste and are following holistic approach (i.e. consuming everything in moderation) towards their health which is anticipated to drive the market nutritive sweeteners market during the forecast period.

