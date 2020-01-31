Nutritional Supplement Market Size, Status, Share and Growth Opportunity by 2023

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Middle East and Africa Nutritional Supplement Market, this report presents a 100+ Pie Charts, Graphs, Forecast Scenario, comprehensive overview, Size, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, support services, consulting services and growth opportunities by 2019 to 2023. In this Report Covered Primary and Secondary data for Study by product type, application, key Players/manufacturers (Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DSM and Du Pont and Herbex), key regions, countries, SWOT analysis, Historical, current and forecasted market data and development plans in next few years

Middle East and Africa Nutritional Supplement Market

The Middle East and Africa nutritional supplements market was worth USD 4.81 Bn in 2017 and is set to increase at a CAGR of 8.13% over the forecasted period. The Middle East and Africa is one such region that has a lot of scope for development. At present, it is the smallest market globally, but the developing economies of South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia provide opportunities for growth.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in South America in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia and others (Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

Key growth factors

The growth in supplement sales in the Middle East & African market is due to increased consumer awareness of health supplements, older population, and access to digital technology. Additionally, health-conscious celebrities are helping in popularizing dietary supplements.

Threats and key players

High prices of the products, lack of awareness among people about the dosage of nutrition supplements and unstable economy are some of the challenges of this market.

The key players operating in the Middle East and Africa nutritional supplement market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DSM and Du Pont and Herbex.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of The Middle East and Africa Nutritional Supplement Market

2. Market drivers, challenges, in The Middle East and Africa Nutritional Supplement Market

3. Market trends in The Middle East and Africa Nutritional Supplement Market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for The Middle East and Africa market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals) – by revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for The Middle East and Africa market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) – by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Nutritional Supplements by countries South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia and others (Rest of Middle East and Africa) – by revenue

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Europe market

