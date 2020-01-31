Nutritional Supplement Market Size, Status, Sales and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on South America Nutritional Supplement Market, this report presents a 100+ Pie Charts, Graphs, Forecast Scenario, comprehensive overview, Size, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, support services, consulting services and growth opportunities by 2019 to 2023. In this Report Covered Primary and Secondary data for Study by product type, application, key Players/manufacturers (Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DSM , Du Pont and Merck), key regions, countries, SWOT analysis, Historical, current and forecasted market data and development plans in next few years

South America Nutritional Supplement Market

The South America nutrition supplements market size was valued at USD 12.51 Bn in 2017 and is set to increase at a CAGR of 8.50% over the forecast period. South America is considered to be an emerging market for nutritional supplement products, due to an increase in the consumption of the health and wellness products’. Brazil and Argentina are the major markets for the nutritional supplement industry due to rising disposable income and favourable economic conditions.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Vitamin supplements has the highest share in South America in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into Brazil, Argentina and Others (Rest of South America).

Key growth factors

Increasing urban population, modernizing retail channels, and rising middle-class consumer income are some of the growth opportunities for this market.

Threats and key players

The key challenges the market faces is regarding the unclear regulatory process and high research and development costs. The key players operating in the South America nutritional supplement market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DSM , Du Pont and Merck.

