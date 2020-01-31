Nutritional Supplement Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market, this report presents a 100+ Pie Charts, Graphs, Forecast Scenario, comprehensive overview, Size, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, support services, consulting services and growth opportunities by 2019 to 2023. In this Report Covered Primary and Secondary data for Study by product type, application, key Players/manufacturers (Abbott Nutritionals, GlaxoSmithKline, Amway Asia-Pacific Ltd , Bayer AG and Arkopharma Laboratories), key regions, countries, SWOT analysis, Historical, current and forecasted market data and development plans in next few years

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337769

Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market

The Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market was worth USD 44.02 Bn in 2017. This market is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 14.63% from the period of 2018 to 2023. Personalized nutrition is emerging as a major trend in this market. Growing awareness about the need for nutritional supplements in China and India is acting in favour of the market.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in Asia-Pacific in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into China, India, Japan and Others (Rest of Asia-Pacific).

Key growth factors

Increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of dietary supplements and wide product availability are some of the major drivers in Asia-Pacific. Increase in the disposable income allows people to spend more on nutritional supplements. The use of traditional herbal supplements such as tulsi, aswagandha and turmeric due to their medicinal benefits is also a key driver for this market.

Browse Full Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/asia-pacific-nutritional-supplement-market-2018-2023

Threats and key players

Lack of awareness about the dosage of nutritional supplements and strict government regulations and guidelines is considered to be one of the challenges for this market.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market are Abbott Nutritionals, GlaxoSmithKline, Amway Asia-Pacific Ltd , Bayer AG and Arkopharma Laboratories.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market

2. Market drivers, challenges, in Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market

3. Market trends in Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Asia-Pacific market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals) – by revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Asia-Pacific market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) – by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Nutritional Supplements by countries China, India, Japan and others (Rest of Asia-Pacific) – by revenue

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Asia-Pacific market

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for Nutritional Supplement Market to determine the viability of the market

o Understand the country-specific market size and observations for each segment

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly

o Identify the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services compared with the key players in the market

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2337769

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, UK, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]