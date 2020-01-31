Nutritional Supplement Market Overview, Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2023

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on North America Nutritional Supplement Market, this report presents a 100+ Pie Charts, Graphs, Forecast Scenario, comprehensive overview, Size, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, support services, consulting services and growth opportunities by 2019 to 2023. In this Report Covered Primary and Secondary data for Study by product type, application, key Players/manufacturers (Amway Corporation, Abbott Nutritionals, Pfizer Inc., Herbalife International and GlaxoSmithKline), key regions, countries, SWOT analysis, Historical, current and forecasted market data and development plans in next few years

North America Nutritional Supplement Market

The nutritional supplement market was valued at USD 40.17 Bn in 2017 and would experience a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecasted period. It is the second largest market in global nutritional supplements market after Asia-Pacific.

The upsurge in nutrition sales is due to hectic lifestyle, stress level of the consumers and rise in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity among the working professionals and geriatric population.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Vitamin supplements has the highest share in North America in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into U.S.A., Canada and Others (Rest of North America).

Key growth factors

Rising awareness towards nutritional supplements among working professionals in the U.S. for maintaining the balanced nutrition in the human body is expected to promote the consumption of dietary supplements over the coming years. Easy access to nutritional supplements to consumers through retail outlets and company-operated stores by Amway and Herbalife in the U.S.A. is also expected to be a key growth driver.

Threats and key players

Lack of awareness about the consumption of dosage, scientific and regulatory compliances on the quality, safety and efficacy of nutritional supplements are considered to be one of the key challenges.

The key players operating in the North America nutritional supplement market are Amway Corporation, Abbott Nutritionals, Pfizer Inc., Herbalife International and GlaxoSmithKline.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the North America Nutritional Supplement Market

2. Market drivers, challenges, in North America Nutritional Supplement Market

3. Market trends in North America Nutritional Supplement Market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for North America market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals) – by revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for North America market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) – by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Nutritional Supplements by countries U.S.A., Canada and Others (Rest of North America) – by revenue

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the North American market

