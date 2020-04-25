Nutating Mixers Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2018-2028

As the open source development of additive manufacturing has led to low-cost desktop three-dimensional printing, the interest towards the digital designs of free and open source scientific hardware has increased dramatically, which further drives the growth of the nutating mixers market. Nutating mixers have been widely used for custom experimentation, laboratory control, rapid upgrading, and transparent maintenance. Moreover, the rising need to design and build customized scientific equipment is also fuelling the growth of the nutating mixers market. Furthermore, increased levels of automation and improved energy efficiency in laboratories are also supporting the rapid demand for nutating mixers, which, in turn, is fuelling the growth of the market.

Global Nutating Mixers Market: Drivers and Challenges

Nutating mixers are ubiquitously used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology facilities, industrial shops, medical testing labs, and private & university research labs, and therefore, the nutating mixers market is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand for nutating mixers to provide optimal mixing of samples in small containers is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing pharmaceutical industry, coupled with increasing collaborations in the chemical sector is also creating potential opportunities for the growth of the nutating mixers market. Significant investments in the research and development sector of different industries is one of the primary factors driving the growth of nutating mixers market.

Apart from this, the growing demand for laboratory testing services and increasing demand for industrial products are also creating potential growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, technological advancements in laboratory processes have also led to the increasing adoption of nutating mixers, and thus, the nutating mixers market is expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period.

The high maintenance costs of associated with nutating mixers is one of the major challenges for the growth of the market. Also, technical incompatibilities is another major factor that is hampering the growth of the market.

Global Nutating Mixers Market: Segmentation

<15 rpm

15 rpm – 25 rpm

>25 rpm

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Laboratories

Others

Global Nutating Mixers Market: Competition Landscape

Prominent players in the global nutating mixer market are Fisher scientific, Boekel Scientific, Labnet International, Inc., DOT Scientific, MDPI, VWR, Mashall Scientific, Thomas Scientific, Hanna Instruments, Argos, Neutec Group, and Labnet International.

Global Nutating Mixers Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture the largest market share in terms of revenue, owing to a rise in the adoption of nutating mixers in various industries, and the presence of various manufacturers in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to capture substantial market shares, owing to the presence of many testing laboratories, research facilities, sub-contract laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies in various countries of these regions. The markets in MEA and Latin America are also expected to witness high growth, due to significant investments in the research and development sector of various industries of these regions. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate, due to the presence of developing economies, a boom in the biopharmaceutical industry, and a surge in the number of hospitals and research institutes in the region.