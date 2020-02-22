Nursing Care Facilities Market 2019, by Brookdale Senior Living, Sunrise Senior Living, Emeritus Corporation, Atria Senior Living Group, Extendicare

This report focuses on the global Nursing Care Facilities status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nursing Care Facilities development in United States, Europe and China.
The main focus of a nursing care plan is to facilitate standardised, evidence-based and holistic care.Nursing care plans have been used for quite a number of years for human purposes and are now also getting used in the veterinary profession.
In 2017, the global Nursing Care Facilities market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Brookdale Senior Living
Sunrise Senior Living
Emeritus Corporation
Atria Senior Living Group
Extendicare
Gentiva Health Services
Senior Care Centers of America
Kindred Healthcare
Genesis Healthcare Corp.
Home Instead Senior Care
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hospice
Nursing Care
Assisted Living Facilities
Market segment by Application, split into
Female
Male
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
