Nuclear Power Market 2019; Expected To Drive a Galloping Growth

Climate change concerns have raised awareness of the need to reduce our use of fossil fuels in favor of low-emission power sources. Nuclear power is the readily available large-scale alternative to fossil fuels for the production of a continuous and reliable supply of electricity for meeting base-load demand. China, the world’s top greenhouse gas (GHG) emitter, is very keen on reducing its emissions; hence, it is deploying nuclear technology as part of its power mix.

The nuclear power sector is expected to grow over the next decade as demand for electricity rises. The global cumulative installed nuclear power capacity was 392 gigawatts (GW) in 2017 and is expected to reach 536 GW by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%.

This report focuses on nuclear power technology. Our research indicates the leaders in the nuclear power theme, categorized under the three segments of our nuclear energy value chain, include —

— Uranium mining companies: Kazatomprom, Cameco, Orano, Uranium One, China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC), China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN).

— Equipment manufacturers: General Electric (GE), Power Machines, Turboatom, Toshiba, Alstom Atomenergomash.

— EPC contractors: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd, State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, CNNC, CGN, State Power Investment Corp (SPIC).

— Nuclear plant owners and operators: China General Nuclear Power Corp, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), China National Nuclear Corp, State Power Investment Corp, State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, Électricité de France SA (EDF).

Key Points from TOC:

PLAYERS 3

TRENDS 4

Technology trends 4

Macroeconomic themes 6

Regulatory themes 7

VALUE CHAIN 8

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 10

Competitive analysis 13

Nuclear Market, Global, Investment Trends, 2017–2020 16

Mergers and acquisitions 17

Timeline 20

COMPANIES SECTION 21

Uranium suppliers 21

Equipment makers 21

EPC companies 23

Nuclear plant owners and operators 25

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 26

GLOSSARY 27

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 28

