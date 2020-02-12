Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (China Isotope & RadiationDongchengJacoCiaeriarAdvanced Molecular-imaging SolutionShanghai Atom Kexing)

Radiopharmaceuticals (also known as radioactive drugs) are drugs that contain radionuclides that emit radiation. The distribution of the radiopharmaceutical within the body is determined by the physiochemical properties of the drug, the stability of the radiolabel, the purity of the radiopharmaceutical preparation, the pathophysiologic state of the patient, and the presence or absence of interfering drugs. Dynamic and static images of the distribution of the radiopharmaceutical within the body can be obtained using a g-camera or another suitable instrument appropriate for the radiopharmaceutical being imaged—for example, positronemitting radiopharmaceuticals.

This report focuses on the Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Nuclear medicine is a medical specialty that allows modern diagnostics and treatments using radiopharmaceuticals original radiotracers. Radiopharmaceuticals are considered a special group of drugs and thus their preparation and use are regulated by a set of policies that have been adopted by individual member countries. In China, radioactive drug approval process is cumbersome, drug research and development cycle is too long and the high-end equipment of China mainly relies on imports, which restrict the development of nuclear medicine.

In application, nuclear medicine / radiopharmaceuticals is for treatment oncology, thyroid, cardiology and other dieses. The nuclear medicine / radiopharmaceuticals market is mainly driven by growing demand for treatment cardiology which accounts for nearly 42.19 % of total downstream consumption of Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals in China.

The worldwide market for Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

