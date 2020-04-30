Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market And its Growth prospect in the Near Future

The global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market is growing significantly due to increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and advances in nuclear medicine imaging procedures. High demand of nuclear medicines in emerging economies and potential radiopharmaceuticals in the pipeline create ample opportunities for the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. The advances in neurological applications and development of new products by the companies are supporting to address the demand for cost effectiveness of radiopharmaceuticals. Nuclear medicine imaging procedures are non-invasive and can be used for the treatment of several diseases, such as cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/nuclear-medicine-market/report-sample

The nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market can be segmented as diagnostics and therapeutics. The diagnostics segment leads the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market. The diagnostics segment can be further categorized into single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET). SPECT segment will be leading the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceutical diagnostics market in the coming years due to its wider availability and less cost. The therapeutics segment can be further categorized into beta emitters, alpha emitters, and brachytherapy isotopes. The beta emitters will be the leading segment in the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceutical therapeutics market.

Some of the factors driving the growth of nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand of radiopharmaceuticals in emerging economies. In addition, rising awareness of radiopharmaceuticals among healthcare providers also fuels growth of the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market. However, stringent regulatory approvals, high cost of devices using radioisotopes, short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals and availability of conventional diagnostics procedures are some of the factors restraining the growth of the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market to some extent.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=nuclear-medicine-market

Geographically, North America will be leading the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market in the coming years due to increasing prevalence of cancer, ready availability of radiopharmaceuticals, popularity of nuclear medicine among physicians, and technological advancements. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market. The major reasons for the fastest growth in the region are increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness of radiopharmaceuticals among healthcare providers. Moreover, Japan will be leading the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market in Asia-Pacific region in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market are GE Healthcare, Bayer Healthcare, Cardinal Health Inc., Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Nordion Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A, Mallinckrodt plc, and IBA Molecular Imaging.