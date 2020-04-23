Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Demand, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers

As per the findings of the research, based on products, the SPECT is the largest category, in the global nuclear imaging equipment market. Hybrid SPECT, further forms the larger part of the global market for SPECT. Oncology has been the largest application of the global market, followed by cardiology, neurology and others. Hospitals has been the largest end user of nuclear imaging equipment, followed by diagnostic centers, research institutes and others.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for nuclear imaging equipment, with the U.S. being the largest contributor to the regional market. Increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases and presence of technological advanced products has been driving the growth of the North American market for nuclear imaging equipment. In Europe, Germany has been the largest contributor to the market for nuclear imaging equipment, followed by France and the U.K. The market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, during 2017 – 2023, owing to increasing cases of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and increasing geriatric population.

Cardiovascular diseases are diseases of heart and blood vessels, which include conditions such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, heart failure, cerebrovascular disease and rheumatic heart disease. It is the leading cause of premature deaths around the world. According to WHO, around 17.5 million people around the world died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2012, and the number is expected to reach 23.3 million by 2030.

The increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases is expected to result in higher death rates and additional economic cost. Thus, several developments have been taking place for efficient disease diagnosis and treatment, leading to high adoption rate of nuclear imaging equipment, globally.

Some of the key players in the global nuclear imaging equipment market include Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Digirad Corporation and Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Cannon Inc., DDD Diagnostics, CMR Naviscan Corporation, SurgicEye GmbH and Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd.

