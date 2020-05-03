Nuclear Factor Kappa-Light-Chain-Enhancer of Activated B Cells (NF-κB) Inhibitors Pipeline to Witness Significant Growth due to Increased Number of Pipeline Candidates by Drug Developers

NF-κB is a family of transcription factors, aiding many regulatory cellular functions such as regulation of apoptosis, inflammatory responses, cellular growth, and others. Cancer, arthritis, and asthma are some of the diseases caused by NF-κB. It transcribes various genes, and this transcription depends on post translational modifications (PTMs), and composition of NF-κB in the nucleus. Phosphorylation of NF-κB inhibitors followed by their ubiquitination and degradation leads to activation of NF-κB.

According to the research, drugs being developed as NF-κB inhibitors, most of which are in clinical phases and can be expected to be given orally. It has been found that the oral route of administration is convenient, economical, non-invasive, and inexpensive in nature.

Collaborations and various strategic developments among companies are taking place in the wake of technological developments. For instance, in 2012, Cleveland Bio Labs and Incuron Inc. together announced orphan drug status of CBL0102 for hepatocellular carcinoma. This drug ought to involve NF-κB inhibitors to control the disease. Moreover, in April 2013, AnGes MG Inc. and Shionogi & Co. Ltd. agreed to start phase I clinical trial for atopic dermatitis. Additionally, in September 2014, Reata Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announced completion of recruitment in phase I trial of RTA 408 for lung carcinoma, which functions by inhibiting NF-κB.

Alkermes plc, Incuron Inc., Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Cleveland Bio Labs are some of the companies involved in development of NF-κB inhibitors.

