Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024: Roche, Celgene, Sanofi, Merck, Johnson & Johnson

Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Amgen, Teva, UCB (Union Chimique Belge), Roche, Celgene, Sanofi, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda, Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, Dr Reddy, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals, TOLMAR, Astellas, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Bausch?Lomb, TWi Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Aspen, etc.

Novel Drug delivery System (NDDS) refers to the approaches, formulations, technologies, and systems for transporting a pharmaceutical compound in the body as needed to safely achieve its desired therapeutic effects. NDDS is a system for delivery of drug other than conventional drug delivery system. NDDS is a combination of advance technique and new dosage forms which are far better than conventional dosage forms.

Advantages of Novel Drug Delivery System are: Optimum dose at the right time and right location, efficient use of expensive drugs, excipients and reduction in production cost, Beneficial to patients, better therapy, improved comfort and standard of living.

The classification of Novel Drug Delivery Systems includes Liposomes, PEGylated Proteins & Polypeptides, Polymer Nanoparticle, Protein–drug Conjugates, and the proportion of PEGylated Proteins & Polypeptides in 2017 is about 39.60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49.69% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.15%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Novel Drug Delivery Systems market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 30300 million by 2024, from US$ 26500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Novel Drug Delivery Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Novel Drug Delivery Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Novel Drug Delivery Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Liposomes

PEGylated Proteins & Polypeptides

Polymer Nanoparticle

Protein–drug Conjugates

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals & Clinic

Cancer Treatment Centers

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amgen

Teva

UCB (Union Chimique Belge)

Roche

Celgene

Sanofi

Merck

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda

Gilead Sciences

Pfizer

Dr Reddy

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

TOLMAR

Astellas

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

AbbVie

Bausch?Lomb

TWi Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Aspen

Shire

Breckenridge Pharmaceuticals

Galen

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Novel Drug Delivery Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Novel Drug Delivery Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Novel Drug Delivery Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Novel Drug Delivery Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Novel Drug Delivery Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

