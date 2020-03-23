Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2018-2025

Novel Drug delivery System (NDDS) refers to the approaches, formulations, technologies, and systems for transporting a pharmaceutical compound in the body as needed to safely achieve its desired therapeutic effects. NDDS is a system for delivery of drug other than conventional drug delivery system. NDDS is a combination of advance technique and new dosage forms which are far better than conventional dosage forms.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1041343

Advantages of Novel Drug Delivery System are: Optimum dose at the right time and right location, efficient use of expensive drugs, excipients and reduction in production cost, Beneficial to patients, better therapy, improved comfort and standard of living.

The classification of Novel Drug Delivery Systems includes Liposomes, PEGylated Proteins & Polypeptides, Polymer Nanoparticle, Proteindrug Conjugates, and the proportion of PEGylated Proteins & Polypeptides in 2017 is about 39.60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49.69% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.15%.

The global Novel Drug Delivery Systems market is valued at 26500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 31100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Novel Drug Delivery Systems market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Novel Drug Delivery Systems in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Novel Drug Delivery Systems in these regions.

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1041343/global-novel-drug-delivery-systems-market

This research report categorizes the global Novel Drug Delivery Systems market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Novel Drug Delivery Systems market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Amgen

Teva

UCB (Union Chimique Belge)

Roche

Celgene

Sanofi

Merck

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda

Gilead Sciences

Pfizer

Dr Reddy

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

TOLMAR

Astellas

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

AbbVie

Bausch?Lomb

TWi Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Aspen

Shire

Breckenridge Pharmaceuticals

Galen

Market size by Product

Liposomes

PEGylated Proteins & Polypeptides

Polymer Nanoparticle

Proteindrug Conjugates

Others

Market size by End User

Hospitals & Clinic

Cancer Treatment Centers

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Novel Drug Delivery Systems Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Liposomes

1.4.3 PEGylated Proteins & Polypeptides

1.4.4 Polymer Nanoparticle

1.4.5 Proteindrug Conjugates

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hospitals & Clinic

1.5.3 Cancer Treatment Centers

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market Size

2.1.1 Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Novel Drug Delivery Systems Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Novel Drug Delivery Systems Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Novel Drug Delivery Systems Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Novel Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Novel Drug Delivery Systems Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Novel Drug Delivery Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Novel Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Novel Drug Delivery Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Novel Drug Delivery Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Novel Drug Delivery Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Novel Drug Delivery Systems Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Novel Drug Delivery Systems Price by Product

Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/