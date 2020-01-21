Norway Reinsurance Market Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021

‘Strategic Market Intelligence: Reinsurance in Norway – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021’ report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Norwegian reinsurance segment, and a comparison of the Norwegian reinsurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as premium accepted, premium ceded, cession rates, and total investment income during the review period (2012-2016) and forecast period (2016-2021).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Norwegian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving reinsurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of reinsurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Norwegian reinsurance segment.

Key Highlights

– Key insights into the dynamics of the Norwegian reinsurance industry.

– Comparison of Norwegian reinsurance segment with regional counterparts, along with premium accepted trends.

– A comprehensive overview of the Norwegian economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

– Norwegian insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Norwegian reinsurance industry’s market structure giving details of premium accepted and premium ceded along with cession rates.

– Distribution channels deployed by Norwegian reinsurers.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Norway.

– It provides historical values for the Norwegian reinsurance segment for the report’s 2012-2016 review period, and projected figures for the 2016-2021 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Norwegian reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2021.

– It provides a comparison of the Norwegian reinsurance segment with its regional counterparts

– It provides an overview of the various distribution channels for reinsurance products in Norway.

– It profiles the top reinsurance companies in Norway, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Companies Mentioned:

Munich Re

Partner Re

Aspen Re

Aon Norway

Arctic Insurance

Bergvall Marine

Edge Norway

Gabler Insurance Brokers

Howden Forsikringsmegling

Lockton Companies

Marsh

Parsico

Nilsen Broker Re

Wills Towers Watson

