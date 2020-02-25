North American Whey Protein Products Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights By 2023

North American market for whey protein products will grow from $7.3 billion in 2018 to $10.2 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The market for whey protein products is anticipated to grow at a decent rate in North America through 2023, primarily driven by a solid trend toward protein products across the nourishment and drinks market. This will be in spite of the fact that most customers within the U.S. and Canada currently get adequate protein in their diets. The growth is attributed to increasing concerns such as weight management, but more importantly by the transition of sports and performance products from specialty to standard products. Target groups are general buyers versus athletes and sportsmen. This report is primarily focused on the whey protein market and its various end use industries in the North American region. This report highlights strong demand for protein and high protein products in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. BCC Research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the present and future whey protein market status and forecasted market growth from 2017 to 2023. Estimate values used are based on manufacturer total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

