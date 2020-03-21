North America Stands as the Largest Radiation Dose Management Market – P&S Intelligence

North America has been the largest radiation dose management market, with the U.S. being the larger contributor to the regional market, as compared to Canada. The leading position of the North American market is mainly attributable to the high number of CT examinations performed, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising adoption of radiation dose management software in the region. The Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance (MITA) has taken aggressive efforts to optimize patient dose across the industry in the U.S., which is further expected to increase the demand for RDM solutions in the region.

Download free report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/radiation-dose-management-market/report-sample

The European Directives has set some standard for safety and health in the workplace. These directives have to be transposed into the national legislation of the member states of the European Union, by February 2018, which is likely to increase the adoption of solutions and services by healthcare providers in the region to maintain the safety standards for radiation dose in diagnostic imaging.

There are several movements being made to reduce the dose of interventional radiology, which provides growth opportunities to increase market share of RDM solutions and services providers. For instance, with the explosive growth of interventional oncology, the Society of Interventional Oncology (SIO) has been founded to focus entirely on the sub-specialty field of interventional radiology in order to reduce the use of radioactive material for radiation therapy.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=radiation-dose-management-market

Some of the key players operating in radiation dose management market include Bayer AG, General Electric Company, PACSHealth, LLC, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Novarad Corporation, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sectra AB, Agfa Gevaert, and Qaleum N.V.

GLOBAL RADIATION DOSE MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product and Services

Solutions Integrated solutions Standalone solutions

Services Implementation & integration services Support & maintenance services Consulting services Training & education services



By Modality

Computed tomography (CT)

Nuclear medicine

Fluoroscopy & interventional imaging

Radiography & mammography

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Super specialty clinics

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World (RoW)

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook