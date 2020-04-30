North America Robo-advisory Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

ORBIS RESEARCH Recently Introduced Qualitative Research Report titled on “North America Robo-advisory Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2023. In this Research Report Including Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

North America Robo-advisory Market

The robo-advisory market of North America is expected to lead among other regions and makes a continuous effort to innovate cost-effective automated financial advisory services. The North American robo-advisory market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.19% and will be worth of USD 34.05 Bn by 2023.

The robo-advisory market in North America is anticipated to be majorly driven by the U.S. throughout the forecast period. This region has most of the initial automated advisory traction, especially the U.S. The service offerings provided by them are almost similar, but there are significant differences within areas like cost, investment types, tax optimization, type of accounts, etc. in this extensively crowded marketplace.

Geographically, the global robo-advisory market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Among the different regions, North America remained the dominant region regarding revenue generation in 2017 and is expected to continue its trend in the coming years.

By type, North America robo-advisory market is classified as pure robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors. Hybrid robo-advisors dominate the market with a promising growth during the forecast period.

By type of client assets, North America robo-advisory services are used for the mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The mass affluent segment is generating the highest revenue for this segment.

Key growth factors

The robo-advisory market is predicted to witness a high growth rate owing to the surge in affordability and accessibility with low financial assistance fee and rising internet penetration following advancement of technology. Increasing competition with new entrants and diversified services is one of the primary factors that is expected to augment the demand of robo-advisors at a high rate in the coming years.

Threats and key players

Definition and suitability of financial advice along with conflicts of interests of the clients is one of the most important factors that is expected to limit the demand of different robo-advisors in the coming years. Moreover, the robustness and transparency of algorithms and consumer disengagement of business models are also challenging the growth of the market worldwide.

Some of the major players in the robo-advisory market are Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Nutmeg, Personal Capital, The Vanguard Group, FutureAdvisor, etc.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the North America robo-advisory market.

2. The current and forecasted market size data for the North America robo-advisory market.

3. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by type – hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors.

4. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by types of client assets – mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds.

5. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by country- the U.S. and Canada.

6. Market trends in North America robo-advisory market.

7. Market drivers and challenges in the North America robo-advisory market.

8. Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

1. The Vanguard Group

2. Betterment LLC.

3. Charles Schwab Corporation

4. Wealthfront

5. Hedgeable, Inc.

