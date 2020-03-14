North America Radiotherapy Market 2019 Technology, Key Findings, Latest Developments, Company Profiles, Innovations and Business Opportunities till 2025

Radiation therapy sole purpose is to treat tumors by targeting high beam of radiation on the affected region with minimal exposure to surrounding tissues. Modern radiotherapy uses high technology to try to achieve optimal local tumor control whilst minimizing treatment side effects to an acceptably low level. Aspects of the technology used for this goal include: computer systems for three-dimensional treatment planning and simulation, with accurate radiation dose deposition models and facilities for optimization of external radiation beam or brachytherapy source distribution; computer-controlled linear accelerators with dynamic beam collimation systems for external beam treatment or systems such as remote after loading for brachytherapy; and the use of radiation response models to characterize the treatment outcome and to enable the prediction of treatment outcomes for future patients’ treatments.

Get Sample Copy with Latest Trends and Updated Analysis @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2411207

North America radiotherapy market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In therapy type, The beam radiotherapy is dominating the market with the highest market share as it is the form of radiotherapy where radiation in the form of beams are targeted on the tumor site with the help of various instruments the most common one being a Linear Accelerator (LINAC). This destroys cancer cells while sparing surrounding cancerous cells. Beam radiation can be used to treat large areas of the body. Whereas, brachytherapy is growing in the market as it is used to treat multiple forms of cancers some of the major applications are prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, sarcoma, penile cancer among others.

In product type, External beam radiotherapy is the dominating the radiotherapy market as it is the most common type of radiation therapy used for cancer treatment. It is used to aim high-energy beams from outside the body into the tumor. The systemic radiotherapy is growing with high pace as this technology is used for the treatment of various types of cancers systemically. This technique uses radioactive materials which leave the body through urine, saliva and other fluids.

In Application, Prostate cancer is dominating in the market as the statistics studied. For instance, article published in Science Direct in 2015 it has been estimated that in Asian Countries the total incidences of prostate was 191,054, out of which 81,229 death were recorded. Among these Asian countries, the five countries such as Turkey and others countries were having the highest standardized incidence rates of prostate cancer. Breast cancer is growing in the market as many incidences of breast cancer in females are recorded in the past decade. According to World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF), in 2012, approximately 1.7 million cases of breast cancer are diagnosed, which is the second most common cancer in women worldwide.

Key Market Players

The key market players for North America radiotherapy market are listed below:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Elekta AB

Accuray, Inc.

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Brainlab AG

R. Bard, Inc.

IsoRay Medical, Inc.

Nordion, Inc.

RaySearch Laboratories AB

PRECISIS AG

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Technicas Radiofiscas S.L.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ProNova Solutions, LLC

ProTom International LALLEMAND Inc.

Brenntag North America, Inc.

Kerry Inc.

Caldic B.V

Check Discount @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2411207

Market Segments:

By Therapy (Beam Radiotherapy, Brachytherapy, Systemic Radiotherapy), By Product Type (External Beam Radiotherapy, Internal Radiotherapy Products, Radiotherapy Softwares, Systemic Radiotherapy), By Application (Prostrate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Spine Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Others), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

North America radiotherapy market is segmented on the basis of therapy type, product type, application, and geography.

Based on therapy type, the market is segmented into beam radiotherapy, brachytherapy and systemic radiotherapy. Beam radiotherapy is further sub segmented into IGRT, IMRT, VMAT, tomotherapy, stereotactic technology, 3D conformal radiotherapy. Brachytherapy is further divided into LDR and HDR.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy equipment, internal beam radiotherapy equipment, radiotherapy software and systemic radiotherapy. External beam is segmented into LINAC, cyber knife, proton therapy and gamma knife. Proton beam is further divided into cyclotron and synclotron. Internal beam is segmented into seeds and afterloaders. Radiotherapy softwares are segmented into treatment planning softwares, dosage planning softwares, patient positioning softwares and image guiding softwares.

Based on application, the market is segmented into prostrate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, spine cancer, liver cancer, brain cancer and others.

Based on country, the North America market is segmented into U.S., Canada and Mexico

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2411207

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]