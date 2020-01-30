North America Payment Security Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023: Bluefin, SISA, Cybersource

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on North America Payment Security Market, this report presents a 100+ Pie Charts, Graphs, Forecast Scenario, comprehensive overview, Size, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, support services, consulting services and growth opportunities by 2019 to 2023. In this Report Covered Primary and Secondary data for Study by product type, application, key Players/manufacturers (Bluefin, SISA, Cybersource, Ingenico, E-payments), key regions, countries, SWOT analysis, Historical, current and forecasted market data and development plans in next few years

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2376694

North America Payment Security Market

The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.45% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue generation of USD 13.19 billion in 2023. There is a daily increase of card payment frauds in the US. Approximately, 42% of U.S cardholders have experienced fraud compared to 27% of global cardholders. This calls for an immediate action and development of solutions to fight the situation.

Moneris Solutions Corporation of Canada has recognized the importance of fraud protection and has incorporated some changes to minimize the risk for merchants. Visa Canada has mandated changes like introducing Stored Credential Transaction Framework, Magnetic-Stripe Fallback etc.

By solution, the market is segmented into encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention.

By service, the market is segmented into integration services, support services, and consulting services.

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others.

By regions, the market is divided into USA, Canada, and other countries.

?

Key growth factors

People in the US and Canada are showing optimism in the adoption of mobile wallets and other digital payment options. With increasing digital payment platforms, the risk of data security getting threatened increases. To make the users more comfortable with mobile payments, enhanced payment security management is necessary.

Browse Full Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/north-america-payment-security-market-2018-2023

Threats and key players

Due to the increasing number of regulations focusing on reducing risk along with increasing competition due to opportunity in open banking regulations, payment networks and intermediaries are acting as a challenge to the market

The payment security technology providers in North America are Bluefin, SISA, Cybersource, Ingenico, E-payments, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the North America payment security market

2. Market drivers, and challenges in the North American payment security market

3. Market trends in North America payment security market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for North America market segmentation based on type of solution (encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention) – revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for North America market segmentation based on end-user (retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment and others) – by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of North America payment security market by country (USA, Canada, and other countries) – by revenue

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the North America market

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for the North American payment security market to determine the viability of the market

2. Understand the country-specific market size and observations for each segment

3. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments

4. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed

5. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly

6. Identify the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth

7. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services compared with the key players in the market

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2376694

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, UK, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]