North America Medical Aesthetics Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Innovations Business Revenue and Future Investments 2024

North America medical aesthetics is projected to reach USD 11.47 billion by 2024 from USD 4.07 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Top Players:

Syneron Medical ltd,

Cutera Inc,

Venus Concept,

Aerolase Corp,

BTL Industries Inc,

Sciton Inc,

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Mentor Worldwide llc,

Lutronic

Market Segments:

The North America medical aesthetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, distribution channel, and geography.

The North America medical aesthetics market is segmented into 5 types, namely aesthetic laser devices, energy devices, skin tightening and body contouring devices, aesthetic implants and facial aesthetic devices.

Medical aesthetic devices are segmented into carbon dioxide laser surfacing, ablative skin resurfacing devices and non ablative skin fractional laser surfacing devices.

Energy devices are segmented into electrocautery devices, electrosurgery devices, cryosurgery devices, laser surgery devices, microwave devices, and harmonic scalpel.

Skin tightening and body contouring devices are segmented into liposuction devices, cellulite reduction devices and skin tightening devices.

Aesthetic implants are segmented into breast augmentation, aesthetic implants, soft tissue implants, buttock augmentation, and Transdermal implants.

Facial aesthetic devices are further segmented into botox injections, chemical peels, collagen injections, cosmetic acupuncture, dermal filler injections, electrotherapy, facial toning, fraxel, microdermabasion and permanent makeup.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into anti-aging and wrinkles, facial and skin rejuvenation, vascular lesions, body shaping and cellulite, breast enhancement, sears, pigment lesions, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, and psoriasis and vitilgo.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into dermatology clinics, hospitals, cosmetic centers, medical spas and beauty center. In 2017, the cosmetic centers segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

