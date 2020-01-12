North America is Expected to Dominate the Mental Health Software Market in the Coming Years

The global mental health software market is growing significantly, due to high potential of subscription model. During the forecast period, the providers segment is expected to hold the largest share, among all the end user segments of the global mental health software market, due to its extensive use for maintaining patient records and management revenue cycle. However, the residential segment is expected to grow with the highest rate during the forecasted period, due to increasing use of behavioral/ mental health solution by patients in their homes for better self-care. Among the various delivery models of mental health software, the subscription model segment is expected to grow with the faster rate, as it is user friendly and cost effective. Moreover, the support services led the component segment of the market, due to recurring requirement of these services for software up-gradation and management.

The unexplored market in the mental health software industry of the developing economies is creating growth opportunities for the mental health software market. Some of the major trends in the global market are growing product innovation, increasing number of collaborations and partnerships, and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. The mental health software helps behavioral health professionals to plan treatment for patients suffering from mental problems, such as depression, addiction, stress and anxiety. The software helps user to facilitate medical bills and schedule online appointments.

Some of the companies operating in the global mental health software market are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, MindLinc, Allscripts,The Echo Group, Netsmart Technologies Inc., Qualifacts Systems Inc., Practice Fusion, General Electric Company, eClinicalWorks, Core Solutions Inc., Welligent Inc., and Valant Inc.

Global Mental Health Software Market Segmentation

By Component

Software Integrated software Standalone software

Support Services

By Delivery Model

Ownership Model

Subscription Model

By Functionality

Clinical Functionality Electronic health records (EHRs) Clinical decision support Health management E-prescribing Telehealth

Administrative Functionality Document management/imaging Business intelligence Patient/client scheduling Workforce management Case management

Financial Functionality Accounts payable/general ledger Payroll Revenue cycle management Managed care



By End User

Providers

Payers

Patients

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

