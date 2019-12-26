North America Ignition Coil Market Was Estimated To Be Valued At 788.7 M USD In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Ignition Coil Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Global Ignition Coil Market consists of Single-spark and Multi-spark. Single-spark segment was estimated to account for a revenue share of 69.4% in 2018. In 2018, the Single-spark segment was estimated to be valued at 2211.43 M USD which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

Global Ignition Coil Application segment consists of OEM and Aftermarket. OEM segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 66.7% in 2018. In 2018, the OEM segment was estimated to sale at 171.98 M Unit which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Global Ignition Coil Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Ignition Coil in global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and etc. North America is the dominant market in the global Ignition Coil market in terms of value. The North AmericaIgnition Coil market was estimated to be valued at 788.7 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

This report focuses on the Ignition Coil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

BorgWarner

Federal-Mogul

Hitachi

NGK

Yura

Mitsubishi

SparkTronic

SOGREAT

Zunyi Changzheng

Jiaercheng

Anhui KING-AUTO

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-spark

Multi-spark

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

OEM

Aftermarket

