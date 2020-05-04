North America Healthcare Analytics Market 2019 By Technologies, Applications, Specifications, Regional-Analysis, Top Players, Growth, Revenue and Forecast till 2026

Healthcare analytics is also known as clinical data analytics which is the branch of analysis that offers insights into patient records, hospital management, diagnosis and more providing insights on macro and micro levels. Healthcare analytics helps in providing real-time data that can help in deciding the course of future treatment of the patient.

North America healthcare analytics market is expected to reach a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In type, the prescriptive analytics are highly used because it helps to forecasts future trends and helps in predicting the values of missing fields in a data set and probable impact of data changes on future trends.

In component, services are growing at the highest CAGR because the services provided the essential resource for applications that include hardware, software and other technical aspects.

In delivery model, on-demand is growing with highest CAGR rate because it is easier to get started and has a lower ownership cost.

In application, population health analytics is growing with highest CAGR because it is increasingly being used as a tool for preventive and wellness management among other applications.

In end user, healthcare payers is growing at the highest CAGR because healthcare payers will be more in number than the providers because when the services will be provided once the payers invest in it.

Key Market Players

IBM

Wipro Limited

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

SCIOInspire, Corp.

Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd

CitiusTech Inc.

Vitreos Health

Ikon Tech

IQVIA

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Market Segmentation

North America Healthcare Analytics Market is segmented into five notable segments such as Type, Component, Delivery Model, Application, and End User.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics and prescriptive analytics.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The services segment is sub-segmented into support services and business analytics services.

On the basis of delivery model, the market is segmented into On-Demand and On-Premise.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational and administrative analytics and population health analytics. The clinical analytics segment is sub-segmented into quality improvement and clinical benchmarking, clinical decision support, regulatory reporting and compliance, comparative analytics/ effectiveness and precision health. The financial analytics segment is sub-segmented into claims processing, revenue cycle management (RCM), payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) and risk adjustment and risk assessment. The operational and administrative analytics segment is sub-segmented into supply chain analytics, workforce analytics, enterprise performance, supply chain analytics, market intelligence, research analytics and strategic analytics. The population health analytics segment is sub-segmented into population risk management, population care management, patient engagement, clinical outcome management and activity-based costing.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers and ACOS, HIES, MCOS, and TPAS. The healthcare payers segment is sub-segmented into government agencies, private insurance companies and employers and private exchanges. The healthcare providers segment is sub-segmented into post-acute care organizations, hospitals, physician practices, and IDNS and ambulatory settings.

