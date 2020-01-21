North-America Freight and Logistics Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Reportocean.com “North-America Freight and Logistics Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

North-America Freight and Logistics Market (By Transport Type- Railways, Roadways, Airways, Waterways and Others. By Application- Commercial, Residential and Industrial. By End-User- Manufacturing and Construction, Trade and Transport, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail and Others) – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the North-America freight and logistics market on country level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the North-America freight and logistics market, by segmenting it based on transport type, by application, by end-user and country demand. The growing industrial sectors is one major factor driving the growth of freight and logistics market in North-America region. Moreover, increasing production rate of industries is another prime factor boosting the demand of this market. Further down, a large number of freights and logistics services industry present in the U.S. and Canada creates a high growth opportunity of this market during the forecast period of 2017-2025.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the North-America freight and logistics market at the country levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the North-America market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the North-America market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the freight and logistics market.

The report provides the size of the North America freight and logistics market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the North America freight and logistics market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in U.S., Canada and Mexico has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the North America market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The North America freight and logistics market has been analyzed based on expected demand. The bottom-up approach is done to estimate the revenue of the North America freight and logistics market, split into countries. Based on transport type, application and end-user, the individual revenues from all the countries are summed up to achieve the revenue for North America freight and logistics. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of North America freight and logistics several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the North America market. Key players profiled in the report include DB Schenker, FedEx Corp., Nippon Express and few others likely to be named.

The North America freight and logistics market has been segmented into:

North America Freight and Logistics Market: By Transport Type

• Railways

• Roadways

• Airways

• Waterways

• Others

North America Freight and Logistics Market: By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

North America Freight and Logistics Market: By End-User

• Manufacturing & Construction

• Trade & Transport

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

North America Freight and Logistics Market: By Country

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

