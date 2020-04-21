North America & Europe are the Major Markets for Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid Market, led by safety concerns in industries | 2024

Often hydraulic industrial equipment, systems, and machinery come in close proximity to very high temperatures, if not direct flames and sparks. At other times, hydraulic systems themselves generate high thermal energy and elevate the ambient working temperature. These fire hazards are seen near casting, forging, smelting, foundries, brick manufacturing facilities, welding robots in automated factories, oil platforms, chemical plants, and even in forest firefighting equipment. Such inhospitable working conditions may lead to disasters if conventional hydrocarbon based hydraulic fluids are used as they are prone to catching fire. In such conditions, design engineers need to use fire resistant hydraulic fluids. These fluids are formulated in a way that render them difficult to ignite and they can also avoid the propagation of flames, if ignited.

Rising concern about safety of men and machines in factories and manufacturing facilities is driving the demand for fire-resistant hydraulic fluids. These fluids help in safeguarding the equipment and avoiding breakdown of due to overheating of fluids and equipment. Another area of application where fire resistant hydraulic fluids are in high demand is the aviation and aerospace industry. Aircrafts are complex systems and are highly dependent on hydraulic systems for vital functions such as maneuvering and landing. Owing to safety concerns, almost every material and fluid used in an aircraft is therefore fire-resistant, if not fireproof. Besides aviation, the other fields where fire hazard possibilities are critical are mining, especially underground mining; offshore marine operations; and firefighting. All these segments, for their safety quotient, are giving rise to the demand for fire-resistant hydraulic fluids.

Based on type, the fire resistant hydraulic fluids market can be segregated into water-based and anhydrous. Water-based fire resistant hydraulic fluid is further classified into oil-in-water emulsions (ISO HFA); water-in-oil (ISO HFB), i.e. invert emulsion; and water polymer solution (ISO HFC). Anhydrous fire resistant hydraulic fluids are sub-divided into phosphate esters (ISO HFDR) and PAG and/or Polyol esters (ISO HDFU). Based on application, the fire resistant hydraulic fluid market is segmented into foundry and smelting (metal making), aviation, marine, mining, and others. Different grades/types of these fluids are used depending upon the application.

Major players operating in the global fire resistant hydraulic fluid market include Exxon Mobil Corporation Quaker Chemical Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Southwestern Petroleum Corporation, BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell, and Castrol. These companies hold a significant share of the market. Thus, the fire resistant hydraulic fluid market experiences intense competition.

